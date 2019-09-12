Woman found dead outside Highland Home Dollar General

CRENSHAW COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Crenshaw County Sheriff’s Office and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are investigating after a woman was found dead in Highland Home.
According to the sheriff’s office, authorities received a call about a body in the parking lot of Dollar General Wednesday evening. Crenshaw County District Attorney Charlotte Tesmer requested ALEA respond to the 17000 block of Montgomery Highway, where authorities found the deceased woman.
ALEA State Bureau of Investigation agents identified the woman as 48-year-old Julie Taylor. Her body will be taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences to determine a cause of death.
The sheriff’s office says no foul play is suspected at this time, and ALEA said there is no belief that there is any threat to the public.
