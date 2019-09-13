1 arrested after man shot at south Ala. Dollar General

DOTHAN, Ala. (WSFA) - The Dothan Police Department has made an arrest in a Thursday shooting at the Dollar General store on West Selma Street.
Howard Tremaine Grant, 24, of Dothan, was arrested after allegedly firing five shots into the business. One of the bullets hit a 21-year-old man in the back, causing non-life-threatening injuries. He’s now charged with attempted murder, criminal mischief, and shooting into an occupied building.
Police responded to the store where they found the glass shot out of the front door. The windows had also been hit. Inside, they found the victim, Dontez Thomas, and rushed him to an area hospital. He has since been released.
After reviewing security footage from the store’s cameras, police said Thomas and another man, later identified as Grant, were seen arguing in the parking lot.
As Thomas walked into the store, the video showed Grant firing multiple rounds at the victim. Police said there were other customers inside the store at the time of the shooting, but that no one else was struck.
Video, as well as witnesses, showed Grant getting into a white vehicle and fleeing. That sedan was later stopped by Eufaula police and Grant was returned to Dothan where charges were filed.
Bond has not been set in this case.
