Body of man found behind Alabama Power warehouse identified

VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Alabama Medical Examiner’s Office has been able to positively identify the body of a man that was found behind an Alabama Power warehouse.
Officials have identified the body as that of 29-year-old Dylan Lowe McLendon.
McLendon’s last known address is in Atlanta and foul play is not suspected at this time.
Valley police investigators are asking for the public’s help in determining McLendon’s whereabouts before his death.
Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact Valley police at (334) 756-5200 or the Valley Area Crime Stoppers at (334) 756-8200.
