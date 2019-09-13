Faulkner prepares for first road test of season

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Faulkner Eagles opened their season Aug. 31 with a 38-19 win over Bluefield College. After a an early-season bye week, the Eagles are ready to hit the field again against competition.
This week’s matchup will be especially difficult. It’s Faulkner’s first road test of the season and it’s against a ranked opponent. Tommy Wasden’s group will take on No. 13 Lindsey Wilson College in Columbia, Ky.
“A program like that year in and year out is winning seven, eight or more games. A playoff contender every year,” said Wasden.
Lindsey Wilson is already 2-0 on the season. After giving up 24 points in their opener against Campbellsville, the Blue Raiders hunkered down and only allowed nine points in a 34-9 victory over Point University last week. They’re sure to present a challenge to the Eagles.
“Like I mentioned earlier, it’s something we can measure up to where we are right now," said Wasden.
Things between the Eagles and Blue Raiders kick off at 2:30 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.