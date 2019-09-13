Food for Thought 9/12

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department. Before you pick a place to eat, catch the latest edition of Food For Thought. The reports air each Thursday night at 10.
High Scores
JJ Seafood & Wings (5951 Atlanta Hwy.): 100
Burger Fi (7413 Eastchase Pkwy.): 100
Jozettie’s Cupcakes (2229 E. South Blvd.): 100
Scott Street Deli (412 Scott St.): 99
Mike’s BBQ Pit (4220 Mobile Hwy.): 99
Low Scores
Narrow Lane Pace Car (2000 E. South Blvd.): 85
Priority Items: Mold in ice machine/soda nozzles; flies throughout establishment
Quick Serve (755 Air Base Blvd.): 77
Priority Items: Food in display warmer at improper temperature; Mold in ice machine/soda nozzles
