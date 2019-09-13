Football teams support 9-year-old leukemia survivor

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Fans at a peewee football game were cheering for more than just their boys on the field Thursday night.
It was a tough match-up on the gridiron: Hooper Academy versus Fort Dale.
While the competition is fierce, both teams are coming together to support one special cheerleader.
“It’s a special celebration for Katie, it’s going gold for Katie,” said Jon Seale, Family Pastor of Hopewell United Methodist Church.
Katie Robinson, 9, is a cheerleader for Hooper Academy. She’s also a leukemia survivor.
“The week before Thanksgiving, we got a call from our local pediatrician that we need to go to Birmingham that something might be going on. We got a diagnosis of leukemia,” Katie’s dad, Mason Robinson said. “That started a weekly routine of going to Birmingham and getting treatments. It’s been a tough journey but we made it through and we’re in remission.”
Thursday, both teams surprised her and wore gold in her honor.
“It feels good,” Katie said.
She’s been cheering for three years and her team organized the event for her.
Her father says that all of the support that the family has been receiving is overwhelming.
“You want to sit down sometimes and cry,” Mason said. “You think about all these people and you got people praying for you and you don’t even know who they are. You walk up to a random stranger in town or something and they tell you that they’ve been praying for you and it means a lot.”
Katie’s team also threw her a big party after the game.
