In a release, the DOJ says Abusaad instructed an undercover FBI employee (UCE) how to send money to the mujahedeen (fighters engaged in jihad), which included strategies that would avoid detection by law enforecement. The release says Abusaad told the UCE that money “is needed. You can’t have a war without weapons. You can’t prepare a soldier without equipment.” Subsequently, Abusaad introduced the UCE to a financial facilitator who could route the UCE’s money to “brother that work with aq” (al Qaeda).