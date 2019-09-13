Friday Night Fever Week 3: Scores & Highlights

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s week 3 of Friday Night Football Fever! The WSFA 12 News team is traveling to games across Fever Country to bring you all the action.
Check out the Fever Scoreboard for tonight’s scores and catch Friday Night Football Fever LIVE at 10!
Thursday:
- Park Crossing 42, Dothan 27 [Video Recap]
Friday:
- ACA vs. Catholic
- Headland vs. Trinity
- St. James vs. Montgomery Academy
- Brantley vs. Florala
- Zion Chapel vs. Luverne
- Geneva vs. Pike County
- McKenzie vs. Georgiana
- Macon East vs. Fort Dale
- Talladega vs. Elmore County
- Carroll vs. Tallassee
- Coosa Valley vs. Autauga Academy
- Beulah vs. Prattville Christian
- South Choctaw Academy vs. Hooper Academy
- Baker vs Carver
- Lee vs. Auburn
- Prattville vs. CPC
- Wetumpka vs. Opelika
- Lanier vs. Eufaula
[SHARE YOUR SCORES AND PICTURES IN THE FEVER FAN ZONE FACEBOOK GROUP] OR SUBMIT YOUR PICTURES BELOW.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.