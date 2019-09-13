Man awaiting trial on murder charge stabbed

Dentavious Givens, who is out of jail on bond pending a murder trial, was stabbed in the neck Thursday. (Source: Dothan Police Department)
September 13, 2019 at 10:58 AM CDT - Updated September 13 at 10:58 AM

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A man stabbed in Dothan Thursday is awaiting trial on a murder charge.

Sources say the victim is 25-year old Dentavious Givens, who suffered wounds to his neck. He is expected to survive.

The stabbing happened at a beauty supply business on Reeves Street in Dothan.

Givens and co-defendant Jatavion Collins are charged with beating 59-year old Neal Barber, of Dothan, to death, last September.

A judge first set Givens’ bond at a half million dollars. However, it was later reduced to $150,000 and he was released from jail after posting that bail.

His trial on the murder charge is set for November.

