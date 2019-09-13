Man convicted in sexual abuse case gets new trial

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man sentenced to life in what prosecutors called “the worst sexual-abuse case they’ve ever seen” is getting a new trial.
According to court documents, a new trial for Johnny Caphart has been set for Jan. 13.
Caphart challenged his conviction, arguing the trial court failed to inform him of the minimum and maximum sentences that could be imposed upon him.
A district court judge denied Caphart’s petition challenging his conviction. The judge’s ruling was later overturned during an appeal process with the criminal court of appeals.
In 2015, Caphart was sentenced to serve four life sentences for charges of rape, sodomy, child abuse and producing pornography. The victims were 12, 15, and 17 years old at the time of his arrest and had undergone abuse most of their lives.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.