Man dies after assault at downtown Tuscaloosa bar, charges upgraded in case

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A 26-year-old Tuscaloosa man died following a fight at a downtown bar and now the suspect in the case is charged with manslaughter.
Officers say 23-year-old Ryan Gunning hit Brentson Skidmore in the head during a fight at The Filling Station on 23rd Avenue at 3:30 a.m. on August 31.
Skidmore was taken to DCH, had surgery for a brain-injury and was recently declared medically deceased.
Officers say people saw the assault and some got it on video.
Gunning was arrested and charged with Assault 3rd degree and he now faces manslaughter charges.
Officers say because of circumstances surrounding the victim's and family’s decision regarding organ donation, the upgraded charges could not legally happen until Friday.
Gunning is in custody with a $30,000 bond.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.