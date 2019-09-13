Man out on bond for murder injured in Dothan domestic situation

DOTHAN, Ala. (WSFA) - A man was injured during a domestic situation in Dothan Thursday evening.
According to the Dothan Police Department, officers responded to the 1100 block of Reeves Street, where they found the man suffering from a cut to his throat. Police say the man was the aggressor in the domestic violence situation, and the person who cut him acted in self-defense. The injured man will be charged in the incident.
Police will not release the man’s name until charges are filed, but they confirmed he is out on bond for murder.
Police said the man is expected to recover from his injury.
