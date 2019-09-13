MPS looks to buy old Holy Cross school for BTW

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery’s Booker T. Washington Magnet School students may soon have a new, permanent home.
According to Montgomery Public Schools spokesman Tom Salter, MPS has made an offer to purchase the old Holy Cross Episcopal School property on Bell Road. It’s not a done deal yet, however.
“There are still some contract issues, inspections etc. that have to be met before anything is finalized,” Salter said. “Should everything go through, the plan is to add on to the property and move the BTW campus to that site.”
Holy Cross Episcopal School closed its doors at the end of the 2018-2019 school year citing declining enrollment. It had served students from K-4 through sixth grade for two decades.
Approximately 400 Booker T. Washington students have been using the old Hayneville Road Elementary School building as a temporary home since their school was destroyed in a fire on Aug. 20, 2018.
Details on the possible purchase price or where MPS would pull together the money to make the purchase were not immediately clear.
