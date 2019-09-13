2 people seriously injured in Friday crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two people were seriously injured in a crash in Montgomery Friday morning.
According to Montgomery Police Sgt. David Hicks, the crash happened at the intersection of West South Boulevard and Davenport Drive.
Hicks says a man sustained life-threatening injuries and a woman suffered serious injuries. Both were transported from the scene by ambulance for treatment.
The crash remains under investigation according to Hicks. No other details have been released.
