Slightly less heat this weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Our hotter-than-usual September rolls along; we will again be several degrees above normal today, as high temperatures surge into the mid to upper 90s again. Like yesterday, the silver lining is that humidity levels will stay relatively low, so it won’t feel as muggy as a classic Summer afternoon in the Deep South. We’ll again mention a small chance of a passing shower or storm this afternoon and evening, but the coverage should be limited to around 10%.