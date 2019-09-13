Slightly less heat this weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Our hotter-than-usual September rolls along; we will again be several degrees above normal today, as high temperatures surge into the mid to upper 90s again. Like yesterday, the silver lining is that humidity levels will stay relatively low, so it won’t feel as muggy as a classic Summer afternoon in the Deep South. We’ll again mention a small chance of a passing shower or storm this afternoon and evening, but the coverage should be limited to around 10%.
Saturday brings the usual assortment of college football to the Southeast; each day game will be hot and mainly sunny, then you may need to dodge some scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Bring a poncho, just in case.
In the tropics, what will soon be Tropical Storm Humberto is slowly getting better organized over the Bahamas. It’s expected to move near or along the East Coast of Florida, and slowly intensify. Although there are some similarities in the track, it’s important to note that Humberto is not expected to be nearly as large or intense as Dorian.
For Alabama, all available data suggest Dorian will stay east of the Gulf of Mexico and east of us, which would mean no significant impacts. That’s too bad, honestly, because we sorely need the rain. Drought conditions are expanding across Alabama, and much of our area is now dry.
A hot and mainly dry pattern will likely continue through most of next week, too. There are still no signs of any significant cool-down in the next 7-10 days.
