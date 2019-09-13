Teen charged with making terrorists threats towards Wetumpka HS

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - A 15-year-old juvenile has been charged with making terrorists threats by the Wetumpka Police Department.
Police say around 12 p.m. an anonymous caller called Wetumpka High School and stated there was an explosive device inside the school. Administrators immediately began evacuation procedures which police say proved to be instrumental in the quick and safe exits of students and faculty.
Emergency personnel immediately responded to the school and began searching the school for the explosive device. While that was going on, police investigators began looking into the threat.
Police say the student was arrested within an hour of the threat being made.
“We will not, nor have we ever, taken matters pertaining to the safety of children in our local schools and in our community lightly. We will continue to aggressively pursue criminal charges and prosecution against anyone who may threaten the safety and well-being of any child,” said Wetumpka Police Sgt. S.A. Blackburn.
