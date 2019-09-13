14th annual Breakfast for Babies happening until 9 a.m.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s time once again for the 14th annual Breakfast for Babies at Chappy’s Deli!
The annual event is a chance for you to grab a delicious breakfast while doing something good.
Premature birth is the number one killer of children under the age of five, and 50 percent of those preterm births are for unknown reasons. The March of Dimes works to give every baby a fighting chance.
In Central Alabama, one in seven babies are born premature. This fundraiser helps provide medical assistance for many of those babies.
Until 9 a.m., you can pick up a breakfast from Chappy’s Deli for just $8 and all the proceeds will go to benefit the March of Dimes. For just $25 you can get breakfast and a commemorative t-shirt.
Breakfast consists of scrambled eggs, bacon, cheese grits, a biscuit, Conecuh sausage, a Millie Ray’s sweet roll, and orange juice.
If you can’t make it to Chappy’s you can donate on the March of Dimes website.
