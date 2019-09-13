14th annual Breakfast for Babies happening until 9 a.m.

14th annual Breakfast for Babies happening until 9 a.m.
It’s time once again for the 14th annual Breakfast for Babies at Chappy’s Deli! (Source: Chappy's Deli)
By WSFA Staff | September 13, 2019 at 6:47 AM CDT - Updated September 13 at 6:47 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s time once again for the 14th annual Breakfast for Babies at Chappy’s Deli!

The annual event is a chance for you to grab a delicious breakfast while doing something good.

Premature birth is the number one killer of children under the age of five, and 50 percent of those preterm births are for unknown reasons. The March of Dimes works to give every baby a fighting chance.

In Central Alabama, one in seven babies are born premature. This fundraiser helps provide medical assistance for many of those babies.

Were so excited to start serving YOU! #BreakfastforBabies14

Posted by Chappy's Deli on Friday, September 13, 2019

Until 9 a.m., you can pick up a breakfast from Chappy’s Deli for just $8 and all the proceeds will go to benefit the March of Dimes. For just $25 you can get breakfast and a commemorative t-shirt.

Breakfast consists of scrambled eggs, bacon, cheese grits, a biscuit, Conecuh sausage, a Millie Ray’s sweet roll, and orange juice.

If you can’t make it to Chappy’s you can donate on the March of Dimes website.

Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.