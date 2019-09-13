Tuskegee looks for first win of season against Kentucky State

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuskegee’s season opened last Saturday in the Labor Day Classic game against Alabama State. It was a high-scoring affair that saw the Golden Tigers come up on the short end of a 38-31 finish. Now, all attention turns towards Kentucky State University.
The Golden Tigers are on the road for the second week in a row to open the season and it’ll come against a Thorobreeds team who just collected the program’s first win over a Division I opponent since 2002. The 13-7 win over Robert Morris also snapped a 12-game losing stream for Kentucky State.
There’s more on the line than just Tuskegee’s potential first win of the season Saturday.
“We come out of a very big game into another big game, because this will be the first game on our side of the conference,” said Tuskegee head football coach Willie Slater.
Slater looks for his team to clean up the mistakes they made against Alabama State, but overall said he likes the way his team played in the opening game of the season.
Kentucky State and Tuskegee will kick things off at 3 p.m. Saturday.
