Volunteer firefighters honored in Bullock County

BULLOCK COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A dozen volunteer firefighters in Bullock County were recognized Thursday night for their bravery and heroism in saving a life.
It happened before sunrise in June on Highway 110 just on the outskirts of Union Springs. A trucker lost control of his big rig, slammed into a tree line and spilled some 45,000 pounds of peanuts. Part of the cab landed on top of the trucker but volunteer firefighters from Bullock County Fire and Rescue along with their partners at Greenwood-Fitzpatrick were able to rescue the driver.
The driver suffered injuries but is recovering. The volunteers used extrication equipment to free the man.
The ceremony was held at the Bullock County Courthouse.
