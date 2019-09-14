Anchors Mark Bullock and Valorie Lawson inducted into Silver Circle

ATLANTA (WSFA) - Longtime WSFA 12 News anchors Mark Bullock and Valorie Lawson have accepted a very special recognition in the broadcast news industry.
The two were inducted into the ‘Silver Circle’, a hall of fame for broadcasters, Friday in Atlanta. It’s an honor given by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, the group that hands out the Emmy awards.
The Silver Circle is reserved for dedicated journalists who have served the broadcasting industry for at least 25 years.
Mark and Val are among 14 inductees for 2019 from around the Southeast.
A graduate of the University of Georgia’s Grady College of Journalism, Mark was named to the UGA Alumni Association’s inaugural Top 40 Under 40 in 2011. He worked at television and radio stations in Columbus and Athens, Georgia before joining the WSFA 12 News family in 1998.
Mark has earned a number of awards in his career including numerous Associated Press awards, as well as the prestigious Edward R. Murrow Award and an Emmy.
Mark is very active in the community, having served on boards of The Arts Council of Montgomery, BTW Magnet School support foundation, The Children’s Museum of Alabama, The Cloverdale Playhouse, The Family Sunshine Center, The Montgomery Chorale, The Montgomery Landmarks Foundation, and the Capital City Club.
He currently co-anchors WSFA 12 News at 4:30, 6 and 10 p.m.
Valorie, a graduate of Alabama A&M University, started her career in radio with stints at WEUP-FM and WAHR-FM before jumping into television news with WHNT-TV in Huntsville. From there, she has worked at WBMG (now WIAT) in Birmingham, WREG-TV in Memphis, and ABC 33/40 in Birmingham.
She came to WSFA 12 News in 2006 and currently co-anchors the 5, 6 and 10 p.m. newscasts.
Val, as we call her, has earned numerous awards throughout her career, including recognition by the National Association of Black Journalists for stories on Alabama’s Blackbelt and Alabama’s Civil Rights Foot Soldiers.
