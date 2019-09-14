Battle ensues in South Carolina as Crimson Tide takes on Gamecocks

Columbia, SC. (WBRC) - From kickoff until a dramatic final drive before the end of the half, the matchup between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Alabama Crimson Tide has been neck in neck in first downs, yards and heart.
And the Gamecocks were quick to stir up old memories of the 2010 upset where they beat Bama 35 to 21.
The Tide offense scored a touchdown early on in the first quarter. But the energy was quickly met with a South Carolina drive of 14 plays and 6 first downs. The Gamecocks earned every yard, but ultimately finished by only put three on the board.
It’s a football game about mindset and momentum. With a sack on Bama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for the defense and the offense’s trick play on 4th down that only came up short because of a holding call, South Carolina made their intentions loud and clear. They are not afraid of the giant and they came to play.
The tug of war continued but The GameCocks ultimately came up short on crucial plays.
Alabama didn’t escape the pressure either, with a missed field goal at the 37-yard line.
The Tide ended the half up 24-10 over South Carolina, but if the Gamecocks keep up the grit...it’s anybody’s game.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.