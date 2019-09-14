Faulkner falls at No. 13 Lindsey Wilson

COLUMBIA, Ky. (WSFA) - The Faulkner Eagles faced a tall task in Saturday’s game against No. 13 Lindsey Wilson. The Eagles fell 26-14 after allowing 23 first half points.
It wasn’t a terrible game for the Eagles really. It was the second quarter that ultimately doomed them, though. In that quarter, the Blue Raiders scored 16 of their 26 points.
Quarterback Cameron Dukes rushed for a score and threw for another score in that quarter to put Lindsey Wilson ahead 20-0. The Blue Raiders added a field goal just before the half to make it 23-0 going into the break.
In the second half, Faulkner got things going.
Isaiah Scott scored the two touchdowns of the game for the Eagles. The first score came by virtue of a blocked punt that was recovered in the end zone by Scott in the third quarter.
In the fourth quarter, Mason Blocker found Scott on a 24-yard pass and catch. It cut the lead to 26-14 with four minutes remaining in the game after a 97-yard drive.
Faulkner was outgained 472-264 on the day, and converted just five of 15 third down opportunities.
Up next, the Eagles welcome Cincinnati Christian to Billy D. Hilyer Stadium next Saturday. The two things will kick things off at 11 a.m.
