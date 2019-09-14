Straughn School broken into Friday night

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Straughn School was broken into Friday night, according to the Covington County Sheriff’s Office.
The break-in happened around 8 or 9 p.m. - while the high school football team was playing a game out of town.
According to Sheriff Blake Turman a number of things were stolen, including cash.
“We will catch the perp,” the sheriff stated in a Facebook post.
If you have any information about this crime, please call the Covington County Sheriff’s Office.
