Straughn School broken into Friday night
September 14, 2019 at 11:28 AM CDT - Updated September 14 at 11:28 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Straughn School was broken into Friday night, according to the Covington County Sheriff’s Office.

The break-in happened around 8 or 9 p.m. - while the high school football team was playing a game out of town.

According to Sheriff Blake Turman a number of things were stolen, including cash.

“We will catch the perp,” the sheriff stated in a Facebook post.

If you have any information about this crime, please call the Covington County Sheriff’s Office.

