ASU overpowered by No. 7 Kennesaw State

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Simply put, No. 7 Kennesaw State (2-1) was too much for Alabama State (1-2) Saturday. The Hornets fell 42-7 in ASU Stadium.
A week after scoring 38 points against Tuskegee, Alabama State was held scoreless until the third quarter, but by then they were already trailing 35-0.
The Owls ran rampant over ASU, amassing 481 yards on the ground, accounting for roughly 93 percent of their offensive yards in the game.
Alabama State was held to just 202 total yards of offense and picked up just 14 first downs.
Alabama State head coach Donald Hill-Eley was concerned about Kennesaw State’s triple option game and the ability to eat up clock entering Saturday but the running game really was the only factor. The Owls scored three times on possessions that lasted fewer than two minutes. Two other scoring drives exceeded 4 minutes 30 seconds.
ASU’s lone scoring drive game early in the third quarter. Reigning SWAC Offensive Player of the Week Michael Jefferson hauled in a 13-yard touchdown pass to get the Hornets on the board.
Alabama State has to collect themselves as Grambling State comes into town next Saturday. That game will kick at 5 p.m.
