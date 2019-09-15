Former Tuskegee University interim president dies

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - A former interim president of Tuskegee University has died, according to the school.
Tuskegee University posted on Facebook that Dr. Matthew Jenkins, author, veterinarian and entrepreneur, died Saturday evening. Tuskegee’s Board of Trustees appointed Jenkins as interim president in 2013 after Dr. Gilbert Rochon stepped down.
“We are incredibly thankful to [Jenkins] and his wife Roberta’s loyal service to and support of #MotherTuskegee,” the post said.
Jenkins, a native of the state of Alabama, graduated from Tuskegee University in 1959, receiving the Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree with honors.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.