Huntingdon loses big to Birmingham Southern

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WSFA) - It was all downhill for the Huntingdon Hawks (1-1) after halftime in their 45-13 loss to Birmingham Southern (1-1) Saturday night.
Huntingdon was shutout in the second half as BSC scored 24 points in the third and fourth quarter to cruise to victory.
Michael Lambert tossed the lone touchdown score for the Hawks in the first quarter, a 3-yard pass to Zach Self. A pair of Cole Starr field goals in the second quarter capped the scoring for the Hawks in the game.
BSC was on it all night. Hunter Kountz powered into the end zone three times on the night for the Panthers - all on the goal line. He had a pair of 2-yard touchdown runs and one 3-yard touchdown run to highlight the night for BSC.
Huntingdon only managed 5 of 16 third downs and mustered just barely 200 yards of total offense. Meanwhile, the Panthers easily eclipsed 400 yards and almost hit 500 yards of total offense.
Up next the Hawks have Wisconsin-Oshkosh on the road. That game kicks at noon next Saturday.
