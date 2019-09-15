Search called off for attempted burglary suspects in east Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The search has been called off for two attempted burglary suspects in east Montgomery.
Earlier Saturday several law enforcement agencies were searching for two attempted burglary suspects in the area of Chantilly and Timbercreek.
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Col. John Briggs says units are conducting enhanced patrols.
Briggs says there was an attempted burglary and theft of a golf cart at a residence in the 9100 block of Vaughn Road. Briggs says the suspects rammed the gate at the residence and stole a golf cart.
Deputies spotted the subjects on Chantilly and took three into custody while two others escaped.
