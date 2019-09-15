More than 300 participate in 9/11 memorial stair climb

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Sunday was the 8th Annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb, honoring the lives lost in the 2001 terrorist attacks. The RSA Tower is the tallest building in Montgomery, making it the perfect venue for the climb.
It’s been 18 years since the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, but for many it’s still engraved in memory, knowing the sacrifice so many first responders made to save.
“This event has been occurring to allow our current day first responders to experience just a little bit of what that might have been like, but really to pay tribute to those folks who gave everything they have on our behalf,” said Pike Road Mayor Gordon Stone.
Step by step, for 110 stories, more than 350 firefighters, military personnel and every day citizens from all over the state joined together to honor the lives lost.
“I feel like if they could sacrifice themselves doing something that hard, I could at least try to do what they did,” said Snowdoun Volunteer Firefighter, Kenneth Jones. “My legs felt like they was about to explode. To be honest, I don’t do that much climbing, that kind of stuff. I can only imagine what they did, full gear, more than what I got so they had an extra 80, 90 pounds of equipment and yet they kept going.”
The climb also brings awareness to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, which honors the fallen and their families as well as to decrease line of duty injuries and deaths so all firefighters can make it home safely.
“Not only do they serve to support families and firefighters that die in the line of duty. They also spend a lot of energy in research,” said Event Coordinator Dana Grubbs.
Participants say that this was a humbling experience for community members who decided to support the cause. Putting into perspective the sacrifices first responders make and appreciation they deserve daily.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.