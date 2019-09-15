Taylor’s late touchdown wins it for Golden Tigers

Late in the fourth, that’s when it happened. Tuskegee received the ball with 2:48 to play in the game. It was a drive that began on its own 6. Taylor gained 50 of his 163 yards on the first play of the drive. That got the Golden Tigers more than enough breathing room and put them into Kentucky State territory. After two more rushes from Taylor, Tuskegee called timeout with 1:04 remaining on the clock. The first play after the timeout, Taylor broke one off. A 35-yard touchdown run to put the Golden Tigers ahead. The extra point was missed however, which left the door open for the Thoroughbreds.