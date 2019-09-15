Taylor’s late touchdown wins it for Golden Tigers

FRANKFURT, Ky. (WSFA) - Tuskegee (1-1, 1-0) and Kentucky State (1-1, 0-1) were locked in a gridiron battle all game until the final minute of the fourth quarter. Taurean Taylor’s touchdown run gave the Golden Tigers a 13-7 lead that would hold, giving Tuskegee its first win of the season.
What a way to open SIAC conference play. Combined, both teams rushed for 476 yards of the total 630 combined yards in the game.
After a scoreless first quarter, the Thorobreds broke through on a 21-yard touchdown pass from Jatylen Myers to Issac Fields. Kentucky State would take the 7-0 lead into halftime, but it’d be the last time they score all game.
Tuskegee was on the board on its first drive of the second half. Jamarcus Ezell punched it in himself from 1-yard out. The extra point evened the score.
The score held as neither defense budged for the remainder of the third quarter and well into the fourth quarter.
Late in the fourth, that’s when it happened. Tuskegee received the ball with 2:48 to play in the game. It was a drive that began on its own 6. Taylor gained 50 of his 163 yards on the first play of the drive. That got the Golden Tigers more than enough breathing room and put them into Kentucky State territory. After two more rushes from Taylor, Tuskegee called timeout with 1:04 remaining on the clock. The first play after the timeout, Taylor broke one off. A 35-yard touchdown run to put the Golden Tigers ahead. The extra point was missed however, which left the door open for the Thoroughbreds.
Not to fear. Kentucky State’s hopes would end at the hands of Carl Matthews who intercepted a Jaylen Myers pass.
Up next for Tuskegee is their home opener. Winston-Salem State University will roll into town next Saturday at 1 p.m.
