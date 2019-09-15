The warm-up continues...

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Prepare for another day of above average heat! Highs will jump into the mid 90s this afternoon. Little to no rain will be found; rain chances will not exceed 10%.
Only 1 in 10 of you could see a shower not only today, but over the next 7 days. As Tropical Storm Humberto stays off the southeast coast, it will wrap dry air into Alabama. Temperatures will stay well above average... normally we’re near 87° for our high temperature, but we’ll be near 100° by the middle of the week.
A backdoor cold front may try to work its way to Alabama by the second half of the week. Morning lows could be pleasant in the 60s, but afternoon highs will still be hot in the low 90s.
