Alabama’s bicentennial cookbook launches with signings around the state

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s bicentennial cookbook launches this week with a tour around the state.
“Time to Eat, Y’all: Celebrating the Culinary Heritage of Sweet Home Alabama” is a commemorative book includes recipes and family stories from Gov. Kay Ivey, constitutional officers and elected officials, including every member of the Alabama State Legislature. The book features cherished family recipes come from every county in the state.
Author Danna Standridge will have book signings throughout the state, and Ivey will help launch them on Wednesday when she will join Standridge for an 11 a.m. book-signing event at the Goat Hill Museum Store, located inside the Capitol.
Standridge weaves the recipes together with funny, heartwarming stories featuring her own family, which has called Alabama home since 1818. From making do in hard times to graduating from "the children’s table” to soldiers coming home from the war, Standridge shows how food is at the heart of our history no matter what part of the state we call home.
“I hope it encourages everyone to celebrate our first 200 years by cherishing family traditions and making new ones,” Standridge said.
Standridge, an accomplished home cook and avid cookbook collector, is a former teacher and Alabama Cooperative Extension employee. As president and chaplain of the Alabama Legislative Club, she worked to create the Alabama Legislative Art Gallery, which features Alabama artists and is housed in the Capitol.
Standridge and her husband, Rep. David Standridge, live in Blount County.
Order “Time to Eat, Y’all” at this website. For information about upcoming “Time to Eat, Y’all” book signings and other bicentennial events, visit this website.
Proceeds from the sale of “Time to Eat, Y’all” support the Alabama State Capitol.
