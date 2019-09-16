Class Act teacher says healthy relationships create best foundation for learning

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - “This is Year 24,” said Alicia Davis, math teacher at Lee High School and this week’s Class Act winner.
We surprised her during a review of a recent quiz that most of the class had trouble with. Davis says she wants to make sure they get this aspect of the lesson before they move on. That can be a challenge.
“It’s difficult because most of them don’t have a strong foundation. I’m just keeping them focused and making sure they’re getting the basics," said Davis.
Davis says the lesson is one thing, a very important thing but what really matters to her is being able to interact with her students In a positive way. She wants to be a light in their day so they know she cares and they know she loves them.
“Some of them come in with a bad day and I may joke with them or just give them a hug and let them know it’s gonna be OK," Davis said.
Davis was also very complimentary of other teachers, saying many of them go above and beyond for their students.
“We have teachers that really care for our students and it’s beyond the core subjects. They care about them personally, socially, emotionally,” said Davis,
Her students seem to appreciate her too, enough to nominate her for the WSFA Class Act Award sponsored by the Beasley Allen Law Firm.
