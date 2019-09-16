1 dead, 2 injured after crash in south Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One person is dead, and two people are recovering after a crash in Montgomery County Sunday.
According to Col. John Briggs with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the crash involved a motorcycle and SUV. It happened on Gardner Road.
Briggs says one person is dead and two people suffered serious injuries. One of the injured was taken from the scene by life flight.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is handling the crash.
More details are expected to be released as the investigation continues.
