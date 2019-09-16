Fire Danger Advisory issued for every Alabama county

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - All of Alabama’s 67 counties are now under a Fire Danger Advisory, according to the Alabama Forestry Commission.
The AFC says in the past 30 days its wildland firefighters have responded to 192 wildfires. Those blazes are responsible for burning of more than 2,220 acres of land statewide.
Three of the fires grew to at least 100 acres in sizes while one, located in Mobile County, grew to 500 acres.
The AFC says drought and high temperatures have combined to create “a high probability of fuel ignition and an atmosphere favorable for wildfires.”
While Alabama is not under any burn restriction at this time, residents are urged to avoid outdoor burning until conditions improve.
