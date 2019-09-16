Flames engulf Prattville home early Monday morning

Photos taken by a WSFA 12 News crew show investigators working the scene of a blaze that destroyed part of a Prattville home. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA Staff | September 16, 2019 at 3:42 PM CDT - Updated September 16 at 3:42 PM

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - An early morning fire on Monday left part of a Prattville home destroyed.

According to Fire Chief Terry Brown, the Prattville Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 200 block of Gardenia Court shortly after 3 a.m. Brown said the house was fully engulfed in flames.

Brown said there were no injuries in the fire. Photos taken by a WSFA 12 News crew show investigators working the scene of the blaze.

The fire is currently under investigation.

