Flames engulf Prattville home early Monday morning

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - An early morning fire on Monday left part of a Prattville home destroyed.
According to Fire Chief Terry Brown, the Prattville Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 200 block of Gardenia Court shortly after 3 a.m. Brown said the house was fully engulfed in flames.
Brown said there were no injuries in the fire. Photos taken by a WSFA 12 News crew show investigators working the scene of the blaze.
The fire is currently under investigation.
