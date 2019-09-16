Gov. Ivey, Lawrence County officials break ground on multi-million dollar Hypersonic Manufacturing Facility

“Lockheed Martin has a longstanding relationship with the state ofAlabama, and I am proud to see that strengthen even more as they make our state the flagship location for their hypersonic programs,” said Governor Ivey of the announcement. “Both Courtland andHuntsville will gain new jobs, which is always welcome news. I am proud and confident that Alabamians will help advance Lockheed Martin’s goals as we begin working towards the advancements of the future."