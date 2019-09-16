Hot forecast with barely any rain continues

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One week until Fall. Yup... we may start a new season next Monday, but if you didn’t look at the date on the calendar you probably wouldn’t have an idea it’s mid September! Summer is still going strong, and the beginning of this workweek won’t bring us any major changes.
Today will be just like the weekend, only a little bit warmer. Highs climb into the mid and upper 90s under a mostly sunny sky, and rain isn’t something we are expecting to see much of later this afternoon. When we say a rogue shower or storm is possible, we mean it... at our wettest point in the day, we will see about a 10% coverage (so consider yourself lucky if you get some wet weather).
Change is not a word we will use much to describe the extended forecast - Tuesday and Wednesday both feature highs soaring into the upper 90s, which means not only are we above average for September standards but we are near record territory.
The only chance for relief comes in the form of a backdoor cold front. Basically, this boundary looks to slide into our area from the north/east and heads towards the south/west... that will allow some cooler and slightly drier air to spill into the area. That means some of this heat will back off a bit thanks to northeasterly breeze late Wednesday into Thursday, and overnight lows will feel very nice (& seasonable!) in the mid 60s.
The chance for seeing a few pop up showers remains low, but not zero as the week progresses.
Highs for the end of the workweek are still warm, but more manageable... we will see lower 90s by then, and they look to stick around through the weekend.
