Jackson County School Board approves new superintendent

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Jackson County School Board unanimously voted to hire John Strycker as the new superintendent of the Jackson County School District Monday afternoon.
Strycker’s term will be from Jan. 1, 2020 until June 30, 2023. He replaces the current superintendent, Dr. Barry Amacker whose term ends on December 31, 2019.
In a brief statement Dr. Amacker welcomed Strycker.
The decision came after the new Mississippi state law, which no longer allows for school superintendents to be elected. Now, they must be appointed.
Strycker became superintendent at Butler County schools in July of 2017.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.