2 juveniles sought after 4 escape from Montgomery youth detention facility

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Law enforcement officials are searching for two juveniles who escaped a detention facility over the weekend.
According to Shannon Weston with the Alabama Department of Youth Services, four juveniles escaped from the Mount Meigs Detention Facility. Two of the four have been captured but two more remain on the run.
Weston says the facility notified local authorities immediately after the escape. They are working with the Montgomery Police Department and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office to locate the escapees.
No description or identifying information about the juvenile suspects have been released.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.