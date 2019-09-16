Man charged after puppy dies from burn injuries

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WSFA) - The owner of a puppy that died from burn injuries has been arrested, according to the Enterprise Police Department. Taurence Yaphet Marshall, 35, of Enterprise, was arrested Monday afternoon.
An investigation started on Friday when officers were called to Rucker Boulevard on reports of animal cruelty. When officers arrived, they found the animal in the yard of a concerned citizen and quickly determined it was in need of urgent medical care.
The Enterprise Police Department said the puppy, which had severe burns on its feet, belly and nose, was taken to an area vet’s office but it did not survive its injuries.
Detectives, looking to determine how the animal got its injuries, combed the neighborhood and found a burn pit at a nearby home belonging to Marshall.
Marshall has since been transported to the Dale County Jail and is charged with animal cruelty.
