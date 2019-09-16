Montgomery doctor charged with 113 counts in new indictment

The government lays out their case against Stehl in a 54-page indictment by listing 17 patients who reportedly received numerous prescriptions for controlled substances that were medically unnecessary. In some cases, multiple pain medications were prescribed at the same time for consecutive months or even years. Another patient was prescribed a sedative, muscle relaxer, pain medication, sleeping pill, and stimulant used to treat ADHD. This patient received nearly the same prescriptions for every visit for 10 months.