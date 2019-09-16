Photos released in unsolved January arson cases

By WSFA Staff | September 16, 2019 at 2:51 PM CDT - Updated September 16 at 2:51 PM

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Tuskegee Fire Department is searching for suspects wanted in two arson investigations.

Investigators advise they are searching for information pertaining to a house fire in the 1300 block of Clark Avenue, which happened Jan. 12 at around 1:21 a.m. A vehicle fire happened the next day in the 1500 block of Main Street at around 8:20 a.m.

A home and vehicle belonging to the same owner were destroyed in January. Tuskegee officials believe arson was involved. (Source: Crimestoppers)

Investigators believe the two fires are possibly related because both the home and the vehicle belonged to the same owner.

Anyone with information regarding these crimes should call police or Crimestoppers at 215-STOP.

