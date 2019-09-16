Prosecutors from across U.S. walk Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Dozens of district attorneys from across the United States came to the Edmund Pettus Bridge and reminisced on its history. They hope to use the history there to spark change in their own communities.
Bessember County Cutoff District Attorney Lynniece Washington is the first African American woman elected DA in Alabama. She joined the group on its trip and advocated for fixing the “emotional and physical violence” against certain communities.
“That work starts today, with prosecutors who not only want to build a new system for the future, but who know how to do it,” Washington said. “We must work together to repair the harms of the past.”
Other elected prosecutors walking the bridge called it “electrifying” and an experience they want to share with their own communities. Many of them wanted to change the criminal justice system.
Some wanted to put in more prevention programs to help youth avoid prison time. Others wanted sentencing reform for non-violent offenders.
The group also visited the Legacy Museum and the National Memorial for Peace and Justice.
