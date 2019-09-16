Suspect charged after man shot during robbery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A 19-year-old is facing multiple charges after police say he shot a man during a robbery.
Roderick Rogers, 19, is charged with assault first degree and robbery second degree.
According to Capt. Regina Duckett, the charges are related to a shooting which happened Sept. 8 around 8 p.m. in the 1800 block of Foster Street. A man was injured after he was shot during a robbery. The suspect, who the man knew, took his personal property.
Rogers was identified as the suspect and taken into custody by U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force on Friday, Duckett added.
Rogers was transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility and placed under a $90,000 bond.
