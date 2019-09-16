Tallassee woman dies in single-vehicle crash

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A 50-year-old woman is dead after single-vehicle crash Monday.
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Pamela Hitson was killed when the 2012 Nissan Maxima she was driving left the roadway and struck a tree.
Hitson was pronounced dead at the scene, Cpl. Jess Thornton said.
The crash happened on Elmore County 8, also known as Redland Road, near Willow Springs Road.
No other information related to the crash has been released.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.