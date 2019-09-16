Two birds missing from Birmingham Zoo after habitat vandalized

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Birmingham Zoo are asking for help from the community after two birds went missing overnight on Thursday, September 12.
The pair are white-crested laughingthrush birds. They were discovered missing early Friday morning, September 13.
Staff at the zoo followed all protocol and safety procedures following the discovery and made sure other animals were safe and secured the area.
After an inspection, it was determined the enclosure mesh at the bird habitat had been cut and a large portion removed.
The exact time of the incident has not yet been determined.
Officials don't know if the birds were taken or if they flew away once their containment was compromised.
The pair consists of a 16-year-old male and a 14-year-old female.
“The Birmingham Zoo’s primary focus is on the welfare of our two white-crested laughingthrush. As we continue the search, we are asking for help from folks in our community for the safe return of these birds. Please contact the Zoo if you see the birds or have any information that will lead to their recovery,” says Chris Pfefferkorn, President and CEO of the Birmingham Zoo.
Administrators at the zoo filed a police report and are cooperating with Birmingham police during the investigation.
If you happen to see the missing birds, pictured above, or have any information on their whereabouts, you’re asked to call the zoo at 205-879-0409 so animal care professionals can respond.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.