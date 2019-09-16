WSFA profiles Goodwill on eve of major telethon for United Way

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Goodwill Industries of Central Alabama and United Way have been long-time partners, united for more than 50 years.
It is here where employees such as Ashleigh Lindsey endure the heat of a hot warehouse, sorting through clothes from donors. But you won’t hear Lindsey complaining.
“Yeah, I love my job,” she said.
This is what she does, and she’s done it well for 15 years and counting.
“I like to hang clothes and do bins," she added.
The United Way gave Goodwill Industries of Central Alabama $16,000 last year.
”Our mission is to provide job training, job placement for those with mental and physical disabilities," said Taylor Dunn, director of public relations for Goodwill Industries of Central Alabama.
Goodwill has stores stretching from Prattville all the way down to Dothan with around 300 employees, workers who enjoy giving back in spite of their challenges.
”I have hearing disabilities," said Zander Jones, who would have great difficulty hearing without her hearing aids. But her job at Goodwill has clothed her with confidence, a sense of self-worth and feels good inside.
“I just love it. It’s more easier to work with people and positive people," said Jones.
Goodwill leaders say 75 percent of the work is performed by those with disabilities. Ashleigh Lindsey and Zander Jones lead the way everyday.
The United Way is Goodwill’s largest contributor.
Starting at 5 a.m. Tuesday, WSFA 12 News kicks off its all day United Way telethon.
