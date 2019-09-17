Alabama A&M Coach: Bulldogs won’t play the Lions again

(WAFF) - The Alabama A&M Bulldogs defeated the UNA Lions in Florence on Saturday, but A&M’s head football coach says you shouldn’t expect the two to face again anytime soon.
Head Coach Connell Maynor claims the school received lackluster treatment when they traveled to UNA for this past Saturday’s game.
“There was too much off the field stuff that went on behind the scenes,” said Maynor. “It was not professional the way they treated us.”
This was in response to a question from a reporter about Samford University, which Maynor mistook for being about UNA. Maynor did, however, go on to say, that they would not play UNA again as long as he is head coach.
Maynor made several claims, including saying that Alabama A&M received no complimentary tickets or tickets to sell to the public for the game. He also claims players were not allowed on the field until two hours before the game, while his assistant coaches were held back so that fans could use the elevator to have access to the press box before kickoff.
The A&M Coach also alleges an incident where a police officer put “his hand on a gun” while saying “Did you hear what he said?" during an argument between a coach and security, according to our partners at the Times Daily.
“My folks have said there was not a Florence police officer in any interaction with a coach, particularly a negative interaction, with any coach from Alabama A&M,” said Florence Police Chief Ron Tyler of the allegation.
During his weekly news conference on Monday, Maynor said, "“It ain’t 1959, we don’t have to put up with that type stuff. We’re not going to play them again, not as long as I am head coach.”
UNA officials have responded to Maynor’s comment, saying they are respectful of Alabama A&M’s athletic program.
According to the Times Daily, UNA officials say they have reached out to A&M’s athletic director Bryan Hicks about Maynor’s comments.
More than 12,000 people packed Braly Stadium for Saturday’s game.
UNA and Alabama A&M were in the second year of a two-year contract. The schools are not scheduled to play each other again on the football field, but UNA’s men’s basketball team has a game scheduled at Alabama A&M on December 20th.
