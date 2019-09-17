Baron Cohen asks judge to dismiss Moore lawsuit

This combination photo shows Sacha Baron Cohen, left, at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. on March 4, 2018, and former Alabama Chief Justice and U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore at a news conference in Birmingham, Ala., on Nov. 16, 2017. Moore is suing comedian Sacha Baron Cohen for defamation after being pranked on Cohen’s television show, "Who is America?" The lawsuit filed in Washington, D.C., accuses Cohen of smearing Moore's name and intentionally inflicting emotional distress. (AP Photo) (Source: AP)