Butler County superintendent takes job in south Mississippi

BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - When Dr. John Strycker hit a brick wall with the failure of his school property tax hike proposal earlier this year, he knew things had changed.
“There’s no way around it. A month after that, when we were making budget cuts, the board did not vote for my contract extension. Now that’s not a renewal. That’s an extension," said Dr. Strycker.
Strycker applied for other jobs. Jackson County, Mississippi, came calling. It’s a school system that’s three times larger than Butler County’s. Strycker accepted a three-year contract and will leave Butler County as its shortest-serving superintendent, according to school records.
Still, there are no regrets from the 52-year-old.
“I’m most proud of the relationships with those students," he said.
Some people in Greenville, who didn’t want to go on camera, said they were confused, confused because Strycker said he was committed to the children. Now he’s leaving two-and-a-half years later.
“My message for the students is keep going for your life and I am still for you. I love ya," he said.
There was a different take from Danan Whiddon, who runs a business in Greenville.
“His heart was in the right place and he did care about the kids so much, and sometimes people aren’t a good fit for a certain area, for whatever reason," Whiddon said.
Butler County School Board President Lois Robinson said she’s “heartbroken and terribly disappointed” and said Dr. Strycker was a “hard-working man” and “one of the best superintendents she’s ever worked with.”
Butler County Commission Chairman Joey Peavy thanked Strycker for his commitment to the school system and said "it was obvious Dr. Strycker was 100% committed to the well being of our children.’
“Looking back, I probably should have come in a little slower," the superintendent explained. He says he’ll likely work up until Christmas and begin his new job on Jan. 1 in Mississippi.
Greenville Mayor Dexter McClendon says he wished Dr. Strycker and his wife Debbie the very best in south Mississippi.
Robinson said the school board will meet Thursday night to set up a time frame to find Dr. Strycker’s successor.
